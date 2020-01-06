82-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Opens in Belton, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Midwest, Missouri

The hotel rises four stories.

BELTON, MO. — An 82-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel has opened in Belton, about 20 miles south of Kansas City. Located just north of Highway 58 between Mullen Road and I-49, the four-story property features complimentary Wi-Fi, meeting rooms, free parking and electric car charging stations. Other amenities include a fitness center, indoor swimming pool and valet laundry. The hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Kansas Hospitality Management Services.