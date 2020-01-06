REBusinessOnline

AJH Management Acquires 242-Apartment High-Rise in Stamford, Connecticut

infinity-harbor-point

Infinity Harbor Point offers 242 multifamily units.

STAMFORD, CT. — AJH Management has acquired Infinity Harbor Point, a 242-unit high- rise apartment building in Stamford, for $90 million. Completed in 2012, the building features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with amenities including a fitness center with Peloton cycles and an outdoor area with a fire pit and barbecue grills. Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer led a CBRE team that procured AJH Management as the buyer. The CBRE team also represented the seller, an undisclosed institutional owner.

