Alterra Acquires 86,524 SF Office Building in Columbus, Ohio for $6.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Ohio

M/I Homes currently occupies the five-story building, but will vacate this spring.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Brad Kitchen of Alterra Real Estate Advisors has acquired a five-story, 86,524-square-foot office building known as 3 Easton Oval in Columbus for $6.5 million. M/I Homes sold the property and had owned and operated it since 1995. M/I plans to vacate the building this spring. Alterra plans to undertake a renovation of the property that will include an update of the lobby and tenant spaces. Kevin Serna of Liberty National Bank originated acquisition financing.

