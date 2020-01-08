Alterra Acquires 86,524 SF Office Building in Columbus, Ohio for $6.5M
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Brad Kitchen of Alterra Real Estate Advisors has acquired a five-story, 86,524-square-foot office building known as 3 Easton Oval in Columbus for $6.5 million. M/I Homes sold the property and had owned and operated it since 1995. M/I plans to vacate the building this spring. Alterra plans to undertake a renovation of the property that will include an update of the lobby and tenant spaces. Kevin Serna of Liberty National Bank originated acquisition financing.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.