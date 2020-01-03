American Furniture Warehouse Buys Land in Conroe, Plans 443,375 SF Mega Store

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Retail, Texas

The Conroe store will be the third American Furniture Warehouse location in the metro Houston area, joining a recently opened store in Webster and a store coming to Katy in April.

CONROE, TEXAS — American Furniture Warehouse (AFW) has purchased 30 acres of land at Interstate 45 and River Plantation Drive in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. AFW plans to build a mega store at the site spanning 443,375 square feet. The store will include 150,000 square feet of showroom space and 293,375 square feet of warehouse/storage for merchandise. This will be the third AFW location in the metro Houston area, joining a recently opened store in Webster spanning 355,000 square feet and a 500,000-square-foot store coming to Katy in April. Ben Brown of Baker Katz, a partner firm of X Team International, represented AFW in the land acquisition. Mark Terpstra of Caldwell Cos. represented the seller, Gross Land Fund I LP.