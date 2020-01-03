American Furniture Warehouse Buys Land in Conroe, Plans 443,375 SF Mega Store
CONROE, TEXAS — American Furniture Warehouse (AFW) has purchased 30 acres of land at Interstate 45 and River Plantation Drive in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. AFW plans to build a mega store at the site spanning 443,375 square feet. The store will include 150,000 square feet of showroom space and 293,375 square feet of warehouse/storage for merchandise. This will be the third AFW location in the metro Houston area, joining a recently opened store in Webster spanning 355,000 square feet and a 500,000-square-foot store coming to Katy in April. Ben Brown of Baker Katz, a partner firm of X Team International, represented AFW in the land acquisition. Mark Terpstra of Caldwell Cos. represented the seller, Gross Land Fund I LP.
