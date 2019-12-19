Amtex Multi-Housing Breaks Ground on 225-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Amtex Multi-Housing LLC has broken ground on Limestone Ridge Senior Apartments, a 225-unit affordable housing project in Austin for seniors earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Slated to be complete in fall 2021, the community will offer 223 one- and two-bedroom units plus a pair of two-bedroom units allocated for onsite managers. Amenities will include a resident clubhouse, pool, walking trails and a community garden.