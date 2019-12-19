REBusinessOnline

Amtex Multi-Housing Breaks Ground on 225-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Amtex Multi-Housing LLC has broken ground on Limestone Ridge Senior Apartments, a 225-unit affordable housing project in Austin for seniors earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Slated to be complete in fall 2021, the community will offer 223 one- and two-bedroom units plus a pair of two-bedroom units allocated for onsite managers. Amenities will include a resident clubhouse, pool, walking trails and a community garden.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020