Arbor Provides $43.7M Fannie Mae Green Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community in Roswell, Georgia

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Avia Riverside Apartments features two swimming pools, a playground and a dog park.

ROSWELL, GA. — Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has provided a $43.7 million Fannie Mae Green Rewards acquisition loan for Avia Riverside Apartments in Roswell, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The 12-year, fixed rate loan features four years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. Stephen York of Arbor’s New York City office originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Built in 1972, Avia Riverside underwent renovations from 2013 to 2015. The 396-unit property features two swimming pools, a playground and a dog park. Other amenities include fitness and business centers. The complex is located at 100 Chattahoochee Circle and overlooks the Chattahoochee River.