Ascend Mass to Open 16,000 SF Cannabis Dispensary in Boston

The retailer will distribute medical and recreational cannabis.

BOSTON — Ascend Mass, a subsidiary of Ascend Wellness Holdings, will open a 16,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary in downtown Boston. Located at 272 Friend St. near Faneuil Hall and TD Garden, the store will be the largest cannabis dispensary to open on the East Coast. Ascend Wellness operates cannabis stores in Illinois and Michigan, and the Boston store will be its first in Massachusetts. The Andrus Group designed the building, which is slated to open in late 2020.

 

