Associated Bank Provides $15.8M Construction Loan for Spec Industrial Building in Des Plaines, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Loans, Midwest

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Associated Bank has provided a $15.8 million loan for the construction of Sherwin Industrial, a redevelopment project of a 7.8-acre industrial site in Des Plaines. Panattoni Development Co. is the borrower and developer. Panattoni plans to tear down two existing industrial buildings on the site and build a 162,000-square-foot speculative warehouse. Completion is slated for fall 2020. The project is situated in the O’Hare submarket. Krista Casper of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing.