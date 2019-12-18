REBusinessOnline

Associated Bank Provides $15.8M Construction Loan for Spec Industrial Building in Des Plaines, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Loans, Midwest

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Associated Bank has provided a $15.8 million loan for the construction of Sherwin Industrial, a redevelopment project of a 7.8-acre industrial site in Des Plaines. Panattoni Development Co. is the borrower and developer. Panattoni plans to tear down two existing industrial buildings on the site and build a 162,000-square-foot speculative warehouse. Completion is slated for fall 2020. The project is situated in the O’Hare submarket. Krista Casper of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020