Associated Bank Provides $15.8M Construction Loan for Spec Industrial Building in Des Plaines, Illinois
DES PLAINES, ILL. — Associated Bank has provided a $15.8 million loan for the construction of Sherwin Industrial, a redevelopment project of a 7.8-acre industrial site in Des Plaines. Panattoni Development Co. is the borrower and developer. Panattoni plans to tear down two existing industrial buildings on the site and build a 162,000-square-foot speculative warehouse. Completion is slated for fall 2020. The project is situated in the O’Hare submarket. Krista Casper of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.