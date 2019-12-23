Associated Bank Provides $33.1M Construction Loan for Industrial Building in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Wisconsin

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Associated Bank has provided a $33.1 million loan for the construction of a 590,525-square-foot industrial building within Stateline 94 Business Park in Pleasant Prairie. Fresenius Kabi, a healthcare company specializing in lifesaving medicines and technologies, will occupy the building upon completion in July 2020. The borrower and developer, Bluepoint 94 LLC, is a joint venture between Venture One Real Estate and CRG. Clayco will serve as general contractor. Elizabeth Hozian of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing.