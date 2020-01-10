REBusinessOnline

Atlantic | Pacific Delivers 96-Unit Multifamily Community in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Atlantic | Pacific Communities (A|P Communities) has completed The Bristol, a new 96-unit multifamily community located at 7810 Old Tezel Road in San Antonio. The property features a mix of affordable and market-rate units with rents ranging from $316 to $996 per month, depending on unit type and income qualifications. Community amenities include a clubhouse, playground and a swimming pool. The Bristol is the fourth A|P Communities property in the metro San Antonio area, and the company is planning to break ground on a fifth project early this year. The company’s operating division, Atlantic | Pacific Management, will manage The Bristol.

