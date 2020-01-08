REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 10,438 SF Office Condominium in Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

20-west-33rd-nyc

The office condo is located within a building at 20 W. 33rd St.

NEW YORK CITY ­— Avison Young has arranged the sale of a 10,438-square-foot office condominium in Manhattan to education union Local 372 for $9.2 million. The space is located on the 8th floor of a 13-story office building at 20 W. 33rd St. between Fifth Avenue and Broadway, walking distance from Penn Station, Herald Square and the Port Authority Grand Central Tunnel. Local 372 will use the office as its headquarters. James Nelson, David Lawrence and Carter Lovejoy represented the sellers, which included 60 Guilders.

