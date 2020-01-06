Bell Partners Buys 222-Unit Alexan Marymoor Multifamily Asset in Redmond, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

REDMOND, WASH. — Bell Partners, on behalf of its Fund VII investors, has acquired Alexan Marymoor, an apartment community in Redmond, for an undisclosed price. The buyer plans to rename the property Bell Marymoor Park, as well as manage it.

Built in 2019, Bell Marymoor Park features 222 apartments with stainless steel appliances, vinyl-plank flooring, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a rooftop treehouse with grilling stations, a bar, fireplace and sun-nooks; an arboretum; a bike repair station and storage; a conference center; and a fitness center.

This is Bell Partners’ second acquisition in the Seattle metro area, following the purchase of Bell Overlake in September 2019.