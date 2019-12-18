REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $40.7M Sales of Two Multifamily Properties in Metro Atlanta

Community amenities at The Reserve include a swimming pool, playground, picnic area and a fitness center.

ATLANTA — Berkadia has arranged the sales of The Reserve in Lithonia and Friendly Hills Apartments in Decatur. Texas-based Praxis Capital acquired both communities for a combined $40.7 million. Paul Vetter, Andrew Mays, Judy MacManus and Matt White of Berkadia represented the seller, Atlanta-based Benimax, in both transactions.

The Reserve, which sold for $23.9 million, is a garden-style community offering studio through three-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground, picnic area and a fitness center. The property is located at 5650 Hillandale Drive, 17 miles east of downtown Atlanta. Jackson Cloak of Berkadia arranged a $19.8 million acquisition loan through Bridge Investment Group on behalf of Praxis for The Reserve.

Friendly Hills Apartments is also a garden-style community that offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include a basketball court, laundry facilities, swimming pool and a playground. Friendly Hills is located at 10 Friendly Hills Drive, 13 miles east of downtown Atlanta. Cloak originated a $12.3 million Freddie Mac loan on behalf of Praxis for Friendly Hills.

