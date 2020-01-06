Berkadia Arranges $76M Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Complex in Miami’s Wynwood District

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Mixed-Use, Southeast

MIAMI — Berkadia has secured a $76 million bridge loan for the construction of Gateway at Wynwood, an approximately 230,000-square-foot office and retail complex at 2916 N. Miami Ave. in Miami’s Wynwood district. Charles Foschini of Berkadia arranged the financing through Miami-based 3650 REIT on behalf of the borrower and developer, New York-based Rose & Berg Realty Group LLC. Designed by architect Kobi Karp, Gateway at Wynwood will be situated near Miami’s central business district (CBD), Midtown, the Arts and Entertainment District, Miami Beach and mass transit options including the Miami Metrorail and new Virgin Trains commuter rail line. The project will feature approximately 220,000 square feet of office space, with roughly 27,700 square feet of space on each floor, as well as 25,900 square feet of retail space. The site is ready for the foundation work and vertical construction to commence. Gateway at Wynwood is projected to open in the second half of 2021. Colliers International is handling Gateway at Wynwood’s office leasing assignment, and CBRE is marketing the property’s retail space.