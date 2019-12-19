Berkadia Arranges Sale of 288-Unit The Met Apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mississippi, Multifamily, Southeast

HATTIESBURG, MISS. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Met Apartments, a 288-unit multifamily property in Hattiesburg, approximately 70 miles north of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. David Oakley, David Wilson, Jay Briley and Gregg Cordaro of Berkadia completed the sale on behalf of the seller, Texas-based NNI Development. Mississippi-based Heritage Properties Inc. bought the property for an undisclosed amount. Located at 27 Lake Forgetful, The Met Apartments was completed in 2018. The complex has convenient access to U.S. Route 98, Shadow Ridge Golf Club and Turtle Creek Mall. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with a fitness center, pool, pet park, entertainment lounge, office space and elevator access in each building.