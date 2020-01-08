REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Provides $18.5M Freddie Mac Acquisition Loan for Mercer Park Apartments in Arlington

Mercer Park Apartments features one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as a swimming pool, playground, laundry facilities, outdoor grilling area, clubhouse and assigned parking.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Berkadia has provided an $18.5 million acquisition loan for Mercer Park Apartments, a garden-style apartment community located at 2014 Remington Drive in Arlington. The 12-year Freddie Mac loan features a 30-year amortization schedule and four years of interest-only payments. Josh Finley of Berkadia’s Atlanta office originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Texas-based Mercer Park Apartments EB LP. The previous owner was not disclosed. Mercer Park Apartments features one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as a swimming pool, playground, laundry facilities, outdoor grilling area, clubhouse and assigned parking.

