BH Properties Acquires 60,000 SF Office Building in Richardson, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Built in 1991, the vacant property is located at 2021 Lakeside Blvd. in Richardson.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — BH Properties has purchased a vacant, four-story office building in Richardson, the second investment in the Dallas-Fort Worth market in the past 24 months for the Los Angeles-based company. Built in 1991, the property is located at 2021 Lakeside Blvd. and spans 60,000 square feet. Mac Morse of Citadel Partners, along with BH’s Scott Henry, represented the buyer in the transaction. Jeff Wood of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. Chuck Sellers of Avison Young will handle the property’s leasing assignment. BH Properties specializes in the acquisition and repositioning of distressed office, industrial and retail assets in California, Arizona and Texas. The firm’s Texas portfolio totals more than 2 million square feet.