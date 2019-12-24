Black Creek Group Sells 226,691 SF Rocky Point Distribution Center in Metro San Diego

Located in Oceanside, Calif., Rocky Point Distribution Center features a 109,163-square-foot and a 117,528-square-foot industrial buildings.

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Denver-based Black Creek Group has completed the disposition of Rocky Point Distribution Center, a new, Class A, multi-tenant industrial facility located in Oceanside, a suburb of San Diego. Jackson, Miss.-based EastGroup Properties acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Bryce Aberg, Jeffrey Cole, Jeff Chiate, Mike Adey and Zach Harman of Cushman & Wakefield’s San Diego and Orange County, Calif., offices represented the buyer in the off-market transaction.

Situated on 14.3 acres at 1291 and 13122 Rocky Point Drive, the two-building asset includes a 109,163-square-foot building and a fully leased 117,528-square-foot building. The complex was approximately 52 percent leased overall at the time of sale to an industrial mix that includes Wayfair Logistics. The two-building project is a part of a larger group of five buildings originally known as the Pacific Coast Collection.