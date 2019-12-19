Black Salmon Buys Office Tower in Downtown Orlando for $68M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

ORLANDO FLA. — Miami-based investment firm Black Salmon has acquired a 245,201-square-foot office building located at 111 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando for $68 million. The 21-story building is 94 percent leased to tenants including Regions Bank, UBS, Geico and coworking space provider Regus. Located at the corner of North Orange Avenue and East Washington Street, 111 North Orange is near the LYNX Central and Church Street SunRail stations. The building’s amenities include access to the free LYMMO shuttle service, building security, a common conference center, Nature’s Table Cafe in the building and a fitness center. Ron Rogg of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.