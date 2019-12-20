Blaze Partners Acquires 229-Unit Legacy Village Apartments in Suburban Charlotte

Legacy Village Apartments features one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans as well as a saltwater pool, pet park, resident clubhouse and a fitness center.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Charleston, S.C.-based Blaze Partners LLC has purchased Legacy Village Apartments, a 229-unit multifamily community located in Mooresville, a suburb 25 miles north of Charlotte in the Lake Norman submarket. The seller and the price of the 121 Village Green Lane apartment complex were not disclosed. Built in 2017, Legacy Village Apartments is less than one mile from both the Lowe’s Co. Inc. corporate headquarters and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. The apartments feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans as well as a saltwater pool, pet park, resident clubhouse and a fitness center. Blaze plans to make capital improvements for the units and amenities. With the acquisition of Legacy Village, Blaze now owns four assets in Charlotte.