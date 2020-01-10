Blueprint Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Stratford, Connecticut
STRATFORD, CONN. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Atria Stratford, a 100-unit assisted living and memory care seniors housing community located in Stratford. Developed in 1999, the 87,000-square-foot community features 76 assisted living and 24 memory care units. A publicly traded REIT sold the property to partners of Woodbine Senior Living for an undisclosed price. Ben Firestone, Steve Thomes, Michael Segal and Alex Florea of Blueprint facilitated the sale.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.