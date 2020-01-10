REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Stratford, Connecticut

STRATFORD, CONN. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Atria Stratford, a 100-unit assisted living and memory care seniors housing community located in Stratford. Developed in 1999, the 87,000-square-foot community features 76 assisted living and 24 memory care units. A publicly traded REIT sold the property to partners of Woodbine Senior Living for an undisclosed price. Ben Firestone, Steve Thomes, Michael Segal and Alex Florea of Blueprint facilitated the sale.

