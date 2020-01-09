Bridge Acquires Two Office Properties in Raleigh

The assets include Capital Center, a seven-story, 161,698-square-foot building in west Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bridge Office Fund Manager LLC, a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group LLC, has purchased two office buildings in Raleigh. The properties include Capital Center, a seven-story, 161,698-square-foot building located at 5511 Capital Center Drive in west Raleigh. The other asset is Somerset Corporate Center, a two-building property totaling 168,310 square feet located at 4505 Falls of Neuse Road. The sales price was not disclosed.

Capital Center was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Plexus Services Corp., K4Connect, MyComputerCareer and Certara USA Inc. The property’s amenities include an onsite conference facility, outdoor common area and a fitness center. Bridge plans to invest nearly $3 million in capital improvements for the office building, including renovations for corridors and restrooms, the outdoor plaza and the entryway.

Somerset Corporate Center was recently renovated with a new conference center and business hub. Capital improvements were also made to corridors, lobbies and restrooms. Somerset was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including KCI Technologies Inc., TowneBank Mortgage, Care Services LLC and Select Bank & Trust. Bridge plans to invest an additional $2.6 million to further improve corridors and restrooms and add spec suites in the 4515 building, as well as upgrade the outdoor seating and picnic area.

Bridge Commercial Real Estate, the operating company for Bridge Office, will oversee all property management and redevelopment work at Capital Center and Somerset Corporate Center. Renovations at both properties will begin immediately, with completion scheduled by the end of the year. JLL’s Ryan Clutter and Scot Humphrey represented the undisclosed sellers in the transaction. The law firm of Nelson Mullins served as the closing attorney.