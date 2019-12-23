Broder & Sachse Acquires 70,366 SF Shopping Center in Hilliard, Ohio
HILLIARD, OHIO — Broder & Sachse Real Estate has acquired The Shoppes at Haydens Crossing in Hilliard, a suburb of Columbus. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Located at 6700 Hayden Run Blvd., the 70,366-square-foot shopping center is anchored by Giant Eagle. Other tenants include Get Go Café + Market, Marco’s Pizza, Great Clips, Hayden Run Dentistry and Free to Be Me Salon. There is one retail space currently available for lease.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.