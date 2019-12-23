REBusinessOnline

Broder & Sachse Acquires 70,366 SF Shopping Center in Hilliard, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Giant Eagle anchors The Shoppes at Haydens Crossing.

HILLIARD, OHIO — Broder & Sachse Real Estate has acquired The Shoppes at Haydens Crossing in Hilliard, a suburb of Columbus. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Located at 6700 Hayden Run Blvd., the 70,366-square-foot shopping center is anchored by Giant Eagle. Other tenants include Get Go Café + Market, Marco’s Pizza, Great Clips, Hayden Run Dentistry and Free to Be Me Salon. There is one retail space currently available for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020