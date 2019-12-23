Broder & Sachse Acquires 70,366 SF Shopping Center in Hilliard, Ohio

Giant Eagle anchors The Shoppes at Haydens Crossing.

HILLIARD, OHIO — Broder & Sachse Real Estate has acquired The Shoppes at Haydens Crossing in Hilliard, a suburb of Columbus. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Located at 6700 Hayden Run Blvd., the 70,366-square-foot shopping center is anchored by Giant Eagle. Other tenants include Get Go Café + Market, Marco’s Pizza, Great Clips, Hayden Run Dentistry and Free to Be Me Salon. There is one retail space currently available for lease.