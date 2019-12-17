Buchannan Street Partners Sells Two-Building Inland Empire Office Campus for $38.6M

Located at 3200 E. Guasti Road in Ontario, Calif., the three-story Waterside Center I offers 67,735 square feet of Class A office space.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Buchannan Street Partners has completed the disposition of a two-building office campus located on East Guasti Road in Ontario. MGR Real Estate Inc. acquired the asset for $38.6 million.

Built in 2005 and 2007, the complex features 159,092 square feet of Class A office space. The five-story, 91,357-square-foot property situated on 6.54 acres at 3110 E. Guasti Road is known as University Plaza, while the three-story, 67,735-square-foot building located at 3200 E. Guasti Road is known as Waterside Center I.

Kevin Shannon, Brunson Howard, Ken White, Paul Jones and Rick Stumm of Newmark Knight Frank’s U.S. Capital Markets team represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.