Capital Square, Method to Develop Hotel, Stores in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Capital Square and Method Co. have announced plans to develop 529 King Street, a 50-unit hotel with ground-level retail space in the Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood of historic downtown Charleston. Capital Square has established a project-specific opportunity zone fund called CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund IV LLC, which seeks to raise $7.7 million in equity from investors willing to invest a minimum of $100,000 to fund the hotel development. Method’s ROOST Apartment Hotel brand will operate the hotel. Designed by New York-based Morris Adjmi Architects, the five-story property will feature 4,218 square feet of retail space, valet-operated parking spaces, a courtyard and rooftop lounge. The property will also feature a fitness center, library and coworking space on each floor.