Capitol Seniors Housing Breaks Ground on 86-Unit Community in Exton, Pennsylvania

EXTON, PA. — Capitol Seniors Housing has started construction of Arbor Terrace Exton, an 86-unit assisted living and memory care community in the Philadelphia suburb of Exton. The 78,000-square-foot community will be located near major medical facilities, restaurants and shopping centers. The Arbor Company will operate the community upon completion, which is slated for winter 2020. Meyer Senior Living Studio is the designer on the project.