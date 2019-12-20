REBusinessOnline

Capstone, University of Southern Maine to Develop 577-Bed Residence Hall, Student Center

Posted on by in Development, Maine, Multifamily, Northeast, Student Housing

PORTLAND, MAINE — A partnership between Capstone Development Partners and the University of Maine System will develop a 577-bed residence hall and student center on the University of Southern Maine’s (USM) campus in Portland. The proposed 209,000-square-foot community will offer apartment-style units alongside academic support space. The partnership hopes to break ground on the project in spring 2020, with Capstone providing financing for the student housing component and the university providing financing for the student center. The design-build team for the community includes architectural and engineering firm SMRT Architects and Engineers, architectural firm Elkus Manfredi Architects and general contractor PC Construction. Capstone Management Partners, the management subsidiary of Capstone Development, is the proposed maintenance and operations provider for the community upon completion.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020