Cawley Chicago Arranges $5.7M Sale of Office Building in Oak Brook

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has arranged the sale of a 57,832-square-foot office building in Oak Brook for $5.7 million. The three-story property is located at 2021 Midwest Road. Ryan Freed and Rawly Lantz of Cawley represented the seller, Chesapeake Associates Limited. Dan McKay of McKay Investments represented the buyer, BBI Property Management Inc., which will occupy a portion of the building.