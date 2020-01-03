Cawley Partners Acquires Rent-A-Center’s Corporate Office Building in Plano

Rent-A-Center sold the 169,179-square-foot office building to Cawley Partners.

PLANO, TEXAS — Cawley Partners, an office real estate investment and development firm based in Dallas, has purchased 5501 Headquarters, a three-story, 169,179-square-foot office building in Plano’s Legacy submarket. Situated near the Dallas North Tollway, the office serves as the corporate headquarters of Rent-A-Center, a rent-to-own furniture and electronics retailer. Rent-A-Center sold the asset to Cawley Partners for an undisclosed price and will remain in roughly 60 percent of the building on the east side. About 70,000 square feet of office space is coming available at 5501 Headquarters in April. Cawley Partners plans to modernize the 2007-era property for multiple tenants. Updates are planned for the lobby, restrooms, fitness center and conference rooms, and Cawley Partners plans to add an upscale convenience market and tenant lounge. Additionally the land off Headquarters Drive has future development opportunities, according to Cawley Partners.