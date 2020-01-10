CBL Inks Lease with Dave & Buster’s at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — CBL Properties has unveiled redevelopment plans for Phase I of the former Sears department store within Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville. New-to-market Dave & Buster’s will occupy and operate the space, which is under construction. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CBL also says it is looking add restaurants, specialty stores and other uses that will further enhance Cross Creek Mall. The Sears closed in January 2019. The mall is located at 419 Cross Creek Mall, five miles west of downtown Fayetteville. Additional details including the timing of the Dave & Buster’s opening will be announced as plans are finalized.