CBRE Brokers $123M Sale of Office Plaza in Hackensack, New Jersey

The Continental Plaza office complex comprises three buildings.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $123 million sale of Continental Plaza, a 647,947-square-foot office complex in Hackensack, a northwestern suburb of New York City. The three-building complex was 91 percent leased at the time of sale and offers amenities including a fitness center, conference center, cafeteria and close access to two retail centers. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer and Steve Bardsley led a CBRE team that represented the seller, Capstone Realty Group and JD Companies, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Lionstone Capital.