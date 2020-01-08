CBRE Brokers $123M Sale of Office Plaza in Hackensack, New Jersey
HACKENSACK, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $123 million sale of Continental Plaza, a 647,947-square-foot office complex in Hackensack, a northwestern suburb of New York City. The three-building complex was 91 percent leased at the time of sale and offers amenities including a fitness center, conference center, cafeteria and close access to two retail centers. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer and Steve Bardsley led a CBRE team that represented the seller, Capstone Realty Group and JD Companies, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Lionstone Capital.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.