CBRE Arranges $31.2M Sale of Revival Biltmore Apartments in Phoenix

Revival Biltmore in Phoenix features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

PHOENIX — CBRE has brokered the sale of Revival Biltmore, a multifamily property located in Phoenix. LP.PBV-2911 East Indian School Road LLC acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $31.2 million in an all-cash transaction.

Located at 2911 E. Indian School Road, Revival Biltmore features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with modern amenities, including upgraded cabinets, flooring and fixtures, as well as stainless steel appliances.

Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke of CBRE’s Phoenix office represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.