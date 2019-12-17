REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $20.4M Sale of Multifamily Property in Portsmouth, Rhode Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Rhode Island

bay-view-estates-portsmouth

Bay View Estates will comprise 130 multifamily units.

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — CBRE has brokered the $20.4 million sale of Bay View Estates, a 130-unit multifamily community in Portsmouth, located approximately 20 miles southeast of Providence. Bay View Estates comprises 72 apartments in a single eight-story high-rise building, 35 apartments in a garden building and 23 direct-access units in a terrace building. Floor plans include a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats with an average size of 743 square feet per unit. Amenities include a community room, outdoor pool, gym and a tennis count. Simon Butler and Biria St. John of CBRE represented the seller, Bay View Apartments LLC, a partnership that includes Chestnut Hill Realty and Providence and Lisco Development. The CBRE team also procured the buyer, Schochet Cos.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020