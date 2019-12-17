CBRE Brokers $20.4M Sale of Multifamily Property in Portsmouth, Rhode Island

Bay View Estates will comprise 130 multifamily units.

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — CBRE has brokered the $20.4 million sale of Bay View Estates, a 130-unit multifamily community in Portsmouth, located approximately 20 miles southeast of Providence. Bay View Estates comprises 72 apartments in a single eight-story high-rise building, 35 apartments in a garden building and 23 direct-access units in a terrace building. Floor plans include a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats with an average size of 743 square feet per unit. Amenities include a community room, outdoor pool, gym and a tennis count. Simon Butler and Biria St. John of CBRE represented the seller, Bay View Apartments LLC, a partnership that includes Chestnut Hill Realty and Providence and Lisco Development. The CBRE team also procured the buyer, Schochet Cos.