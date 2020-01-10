REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates 13,000 SF Office Lease for Law Firm in Westchester, New York

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

287-bowman-ny

The law firm will occupy the top floor of RiverView at Purchase.

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated a 13,000-square-foot office lease for law firm Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin in Westchester, a northern suburb of New York City. The company will occupy the top floor of RiverView at Purchase, a 120,000-square-foot, Class A office property located at 287 Bowman Ave. William Cuddy Jr. and Jacqueline Novotny of CBRE represented the landlord, Phoenix Capital Partners LLC, in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020