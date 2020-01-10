CBRE Negotiates 13,000 SF Office Lease for Law Firm in Westchester, New York
WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated a 13,000-square-foot office lease for law firm Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin in Westchester, a northern suburb of New York City. The company will occupy the top floor of RiverView at Purchase, a 120,000-square-foot, Class A office property located at 287 Bowman Ave. William Cuddy Jr. and Jacqueline Novotny of CBRE represented the landlord, Phoenix Capital Partners LLC, in the lease negotiations.
