CIM Purchases Two High-Rise Apartment Towers in Metro D.C. Totaling 939 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Skyline Towers were constructed in 1971 and feature a pool, fitness center, game room, conference rooms, screening theater, onsite salon and a convenience store.

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Los Angeles-based CIM Group has acquired Skyline Towers, two high-rise apartment buildings located in the Bailey’s Crossroads submarket of Falls Church. The 939-unit property, located at 5599 Seminary Road, sits on 12.7 acres about six miles from Washington, D.C. The two 26-story buildings were constructed in 1971 and feature a pool, fitness center, game room, conference rooms, screening theater, onsite salon and a convenience store. The complex has nearby access to Interstates 395, 95 and 495 and the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Skyline Towers joins CIM’s residential properties in nearby Alexandria: the Mason at Van Dorn, a 1,180-unit community; Park Place at Van Dorn, a 285-unit community; and the former Crowne Plaza Hotel Alexandria, which CIM plans to convert into 122 residential condominiums and 41 townhomes. The seller and sales price of Skyline Towers were not disclosed, but Washington Business Journal reports that Equity Residential, a multifamily REIT based in Chicago, was the seller.