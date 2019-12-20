REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 200,000 SF Industrial Building in Greenfield, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Brybelly Holdings leases the property.

GREENFIELD, IND. — Colliers International has brokered the sale-leaseback of Mount Comfort Building 115 in Greenfield, about 25 miles east of Indianapolis, for an undisclosed price. The 200,000-square-foot modern bulk facility will be expanded to 386,000 square feet. The building’s occupant, Brybelly Holdings Inc., will lease back the property after its expansion on a new 10-year lease. Originally developed in 2016, the building sits on 26 acres within Alliance Interstate Park. Alex Cantu, Brian Zurawski and Alex Davenport of Colliers represented Brybelly in the sale. Exeter Properties purchased the asset. Brybelly specializes in dropship services, which is a direct to consumer business model.

