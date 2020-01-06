REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 37,500 SF Industrial Building in O’Fallon, Missouri

O’FALLON, MO. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a 37,500-square-foot industrial building in O’Fallon, about 37 miles northwest of St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. Permian Plastics, a manufacturer of plastic injection molding, occupies the property, which is located at 1477 Hoff Industrial Drive. Chad Burkemper, Joseph Hill and Geoff Orf of Colliers represented the seller, Permian Holdings Inc. The buyer was GK2-Hoff LLC.

