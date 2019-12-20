Colliers Brokers Sale of 151,600 SF Industrial Property in Logan, New Jersey

The property at 1 Warner Court is situated within the Pureland Industrial Complex.

LOGAN, N.J. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of 1 Warner Court, a 151,600-square-foot industrial building in Logan, a southern suburb of Philadelphia. The property is situated within Pureland Industrial Complex, which includes tenants such as Lockheed Martin, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Amazon. The complex is positioned along the I-295 corridor and offers immediate access to the New Jersey Turnpike, Philadelphia International Airport and the Ports of Camden and Philadelphia. A new roof will be installed in the spring of 2020. Marc Isdaner and Randall Book of Colliers represented the buyer, Warner Court LLC, which is operated by GFI Partners, in the transaction. The sales price was undisclosed.