CPP Purchases Cameron Park Apartments in Southern California for $52M

WEST COVINA, CALIF. — Community Preservation Partners (CPP) has purchased Cameron Park Apartments, a multifamily property located at 929 W. Cameron Ave. in West Covina, for $52 million. The acquisition includes nearly $10 million in renovations, plus measures to keep all 158 units at below market rents for the next 55 years.

Built in 1970 and lightly renovated in 2002, the 14-building property features a 158 units in a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. CPP plans to implement an extensive renovation to the property, including upgrades to the interiors and exteriors, improvements to the common area facilities, and a reconfiguration of the community building and office space.

Renovations began in October, with completion slated for summer 2020. The rehabilitation will include a total roof and window replacement; new HVAC, electrical load and plumbing upgrades; new energy-efficient lighting; stucco repair; new paint; full unit turns; ADA upgrades; path-of-travel improvements; common-facility improvements; security upgrades; and new landscaping.

Foundation for Affordable Housing, the nonprofit managing general partner for the deal, supported CPP in the acquisition. Additional equity and development partners included Citi Community Capital and WNC & Associates, CPP’s parent company.