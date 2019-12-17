Creation Equity Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Office, Warehouse Project Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Office, Texas

The 820 Exchange in Haltom City will total roughly 1 million square feet.

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Phoenix-based Creation Equity has broken ground on The 820 Exchange, a commercial project located in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City that will consist of roughly 1 million square feet of office and warehouse space. LGE Design Build, also based in Phoenix, is the general contractor for the project. According to the Dallas Business Journal, the project is valued at $45 million and is expected to be complete by fall 2020.