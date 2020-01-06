Crescent Communities Sells Office Building in Nashville’s Cool Springs Submarket for $43.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

Two Greenway Centre offers open floor plates, a fitness center, parking and nearby walking trails.

FRANKLIN, TENN. — Charlotte-based Crescent Communities has sold Two Greenway Centre, a five-story office building in Franklin, 16 miles south of Nashville in the market’s Cool Springs district. The 155,000-square-foot property is located at 302 Innovation Drive on a 16-acre parcel. Nashville Business Journal reports that TA Realty LLC purchased the building from Crescent for $43.5 million. Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale on behalf of Crescent. Two Greenway is situated near Interstate 65, with access via two interchanges. The LEED Silver-certified building offers open floor plates, a fitness center, parking and nearby walking trails. Construction on Two Greenway began in 2015, and the first office tenants occupied the building in 2017. Little Diversified Architectural Consulting served as the project architect, and Barrett, Woodyard & Associates served as engineer. Whiting-Turner was the general contractor.