Cronheim Arranges $55.5M Construction Financing for New Apartment Community in Allen, Texas

Posted on in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Phase II of Dolce Twin Creeks will bring the entire community's unit count to 740.

ALLEN, TEXAS — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a construction financing syndicate package totaling $55.5 million for the second phase of Dolce Twin Creeks, a multifamily community in Allen. Phase II will be a midrise, garden-style apartment community totaling 366 units, bringing the entire Dolce Twin Creeks unit count to 740. The second phase will also feature 15,000 square feet of commercial space that will house at least one medical office tenant. Community amenities will include a two-story clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool with outdoor grilling stations and cabanas, elevators, large corridors and a dog park. The borrower was not disclosed. Cottonwood Communities provided a mezzanine portion of the construction loan that was included in the syndication package. BridgeInvest and JLJ Capital hold the senior loan portion. Cronheim Mortgage will act as servicer and correspondent and is handling approval and disbursement of all construction draws.