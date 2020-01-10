CT Realty to Develop 5.7 MSF Logistics Park in Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The first two buildings, spanning 1.4 million square feet, are slated for completion in early 2021.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — CT Realty has purchased 382 acres in Columbus for the development of a 5.7 million-square-foot logistics park. The eight-building project will be situated in immediate proximity to a Norfolk Southern intermodal yard as well as the Rickenbacker International Airport. The first phase of development comprises two buildings totaling 1.4 million square feet. The two buildings are slated for completion in early 2021. CT acquired the 382-acre property in a joint venture with Walton Street Capital. Brian Marsh and Dan Wendorf of JLL brokered the land sale and will market the project for lease. Bank of America is providing construction financing. Premier Design + Build Group will serve as general contractor for the infrastructure and Phase I of the development.