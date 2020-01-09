Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $15.3M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Building in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Cushman & Wakefield has negotiated the sale of a freestanding retail building located in La Jolla Village in San Diego. Girard Avenue LP acquired the property from a private family trust for $15.3 million.

Located at 1133-1147 Prospect St., the multi-tenant property features 8,116 square feet of retail space.

Mike Slattery, Jason Kimmel, Tim Winslow and Kevin Nolen of Cushman & Wakefield’s San Diego office represented the seller in the deal.