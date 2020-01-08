Cushman & Wakefield Secures $30M Acquisition Financing for Tri-County Business Park in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

Located at 13300 McCormick Drive, the buildings offer varying clear heights with grade-level and dock-high loading. Bay sizes range from 1,000 to 25,000 square feet.

TAMPA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $30 million in financing for the acquisition of Tri-County Business Park, a collection of 14 light industrial buildings in Tampa totaling 492,235 square feet. The buyer and borrower is a joint venture between South Florida-based companies Biscayne Atlantic and Genet Property Group Inc. Jason Hochman and Michael Ciadella of the Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team represented the joint venture in securing a fixed-rate loan from BankUnited Inc. The loan includes funds for the full acquisition as well as future funds for property improvements and leasing-related expenses. The seller is BAR JCR Tampa Flex Owner LLC. Located at 13300 McCormick Drive, the buildings offer varying clear heights with grade-level and dock-high loading. Bay sizes range from 1,000 to 25,000 square feet. Tri-County Business Park was a little under 80 percent leased at the time of financing.