REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Secures $30M Acquisition Financing for Tri-County Business Park in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

Located at 13300 McCormick Drive, the buildings offer varying clear heights with grade-level and dock-high loading. Bay sizes range from 1,000 to 25,000 square feet.

TAMPA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged $30 million in financing for the acquisition of Tri-County Business Park, a collection of 14 light industrial buildings in Tampa totaling 492,235 square feet. The buyer and borrower is a joint venture between South Florida-based companies Biscayne Atlantic and Genet Property Group Inc. Jason Hochman and Michael Ciadella of the Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team represented the joint venture in securing a fixed-rate loan from BankUnited Inc. The loan includes funds for the full acquisition as well as future funds for property improvements and leasing-related expenses. The seller is BAR JCR Tampa Flex Owner LLC. Located at 13300 McCormick Drive, the buildings offer varying clear heights with grade-level and dock-high loading. Bay sizes range from 1,000 to 25,000 square feet. Tri-County Business Park was a little under 80 percent leased at the time of financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020