Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $50.5M Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio Sale in Tennessee

Ridgeside Apartments is located in Hixson, Tenn. and features 148 units.

JACKSON, TENN. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $50.5 million sale of a five-property, value-add portfolio totaling 667 apartments located throughout Tennessee. Cushman & Wakefield’s Robbie O’Bryan and Brad Boston represented the seller, Nashville-based Freeman Webb Co., in the transaction. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Dominion Group acquired the properties. The portfolio includes the 50-unit Whispering Oaks and the 228-unit The Hermitage, both located in Jackson. The other properties include the 101-unit Poplar Village in Murfreesboro, the 148-unit Ridgeside Apartments in Hixson and the 140-unit Papermill Square in Knoxville.