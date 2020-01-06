Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $51M Sale of Multifamily Community Near Augusta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

GROVETOWN, GA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $51 million sale of Riverstone Apartment Homes, a 328-unit multifamily community located in Grovetown. NorthRock Cos. acquired the complex located 101 Halton Drive, 11 miles from downtown Augusta. Cushman & Wakefield’s Taylor Bird, Robert Stickel and Nelson Abels represented the seller, Mesa Capital Partners, in the transaction. Built in 2014, Riverstone Apartment Homes is located near Interstate 20 and Ga. State Route 388 and includes a dog park, clubhouse, car care center, fitness center, playground and pool.