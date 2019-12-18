Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 154-Unit Multifamily Community on Long Island

The Jefferson at Farmingdale Plaza offers 154 multifamily units near the LIRR rail station.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of The Jefferson at Farmingdale Plaza, a 154-unit multifamily community located in the western Long Island city of Farmingdale. Built in 2015, the property features two three-story buildings at 148 South Front St., adjacent to the Farmingdale LIRR rail station. Amenities include a health club with a yoga studio and aerobics center, business lounge, billiards room and a media center with a movie theater. The property also features 20,000 square feet of retail space leased to tenants including Starbucks, TAO Asian Bistro and Eastern Breeze spa. Kevin Donner and Brian Whitmer led the Cushman & Wakefield team that represented the seller, a joint venture between H.I.G. Realty Partners and JPI Cos. The team also procured the buyer, Fairfield Properties. The sales price was undisclosed.