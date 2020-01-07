Debevoise & Plimpton Signs 530,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease at The Spiral in Manhattan

The law firm is preleasing office space at The Spiral, which will be completed in 2022.

NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has signed a 530,000 SF office lease for its new headquarters at The Spiral, a 2.8 million-square-foot office building currently under construction in the Hudson Yards district of Manhattan. The law firm will move from its current location at 919 Third Ave. into floors 40 through 52 of the 65-story tower under a 20-year lease agreement beginning in the second half of 2022. As a result of this latest lease signing, The Spiral is now 54 percent pre-leased. Other tenants include biopharmaceutical company Pfizer, which will occupy 800,000 square feet, and asset management company AllianceBernstein, which will occupy 189,000 square feet. The base of the building will also include 25,000 square feet of retail space. Designed by BIG Bjarke Ingels Group, construction of the building began in 2019 and is slated for completion in the second half of 2022. Tishman Speyer is the developer and owner of The Spiral.