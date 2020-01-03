Divaris Brokers $21.8M Sale of Colonnades West Shopping Center Near Richmond

GLEN ALLEN, VA. — Virginia Beach-based Divaris Real Estate Inc. has brokered the $21.8 million sale of the Colonnades West shopping center located at 10931 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen. Quebec-based Colterra Capital Corp. purchased 136,082-square-foot shopping center situated 11 miles northwest of Richmond from Los Angeles-based PF Colonnades Corp. Read Goode and Cheryle Toy of Divaris represented the seller in the transaction. Located on 14.7 acres at the southwest corner of West Broad Street and Cox Road, the shopping center is located near Richmond’s Short Pump neighborhood and the Innsbrook Corporate Center office. Colonnades West is 97.5 percent leased to anchor tenants Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, OfficeMax and Shoe Carnival. CVS/pharmacy and a Men’s Wearhouse occupy freestanding buildings on outparcels of the center.